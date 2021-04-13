Dog of missing man, Ronald Nicholas, found in Monroe County as search continues

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The dog of 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas, who was reported missing from Clifton Township, Lackawanna County has been found by search crews.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, the Blue Heeler, named Cole, was found Tuesday walking across the dam at Brady’s Lake in Coolbaugh Township.

Search and rescue crews have been focusing their attention around Brady’s Lake after Nicholas’ truck was discovered in a parking lot.

Crews are now focusing on Cole’s direction of travel in their renewed search for Ronald Nicholas.

