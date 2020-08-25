Doctors stress importance of physicals for students during pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Doctors have seen fewer families coming through their doors due to the pandemic. Now that they have new safety procedures in place, students should be making appointments for their annual physical.

Before getting back into the classroom and hitting the books, it’s important to get a passing grade from the doctors with a physical.



“We’ll do a physical exam, check the ears, and the throat and the heart. Check their belly to make sure there are no problems there.



Doctor Dana Kirshner says physical exams are essential for the health of all children.

They can check for a number of health risks that can easily be missed.



“We do regular vision screenings to check and see if kids might need glasses. Then we refer them to an eye doctor if they need it. We do hearing screenings on our younger children. Some may be recommended to get lab work. Checking for anemia”



Other unseen health risks.. That physicals can screen for.. Include depression and other mental health issues.

This type of screening is even more crucial this year due to the added stress of the pandemic.



“We found that using these tools at these visits allows us to diagnose depression in patients. It’s very common to have depression and anxiety in teenage years.”



Students may be more open with doctors about medical or emotional problems than they are with family members.



“Teenagers like we talked about. Those kids are sometimes more forthcoming with somebody who is not a parent about problems they might be having socially or like I said, with their mental health.”



getting a physical exam is not something that should be overlooked this year, especially since the ongoing pandemic is still impacting daily life.



“it’s easy to overlook problems in your child. I as well take my child to her annual visits and even more frequently than that when she needs it. I think it’s important to have someone else take a look at your child.” Dr.Kirshner says.



Doctors say physicals are also highly important for athletes to make sure their bodies are ready for strenuous activity.