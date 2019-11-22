Dive teams respond to a vehicle submerged in the Susquehanna River

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Crews responded to the Hanover Township Boat Launch early Friday morning after reports that a car was submerged in the Susquehanna River.

Several first responders and two dive teams arrived on-scene, and worked to locate the vehicle.

The car was pulled from the river just before 7am Friday. Crews said no one was inside the vehicle.

No word on how long the car was submerged.

