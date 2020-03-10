District Attorney’s office looking into Monroe County shooting

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The Monroe County District Attorney’s office is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

33-Year-old Matthew Miller was shot and killed by an officer, that officer works with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

State Police are now handling the investigation in accordance with the district attorney’s office.

The officer involved is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

That police officer responded to an aggravated assault call inside “Pocono Country Place” in Coolbaugh Township, Saturday afternoon.

In the initial call, a woman reported that she was stabbed. Once police arrived, the suspect, 33-year-old Matthew Miller of Tobyhanna, fled the scene.

Authorities located Miller in the rear of 9266 Westwood Drive where, after a confrontation with the officer, Miller was shot and later died.

State Police and the Monroe County District Attorneys Office are now leading the investigation, determining if the deadly shooting by the officer was justified.

The Chief County Detective with the Monroe County District Attorneys Office tells Eyewitness News that a decision in the deadly shooting has not been ruled yet, and it is unknown when that decision will be made.

According to State Police, the death of Matthew Miller is being ruled a homicide, pending the investigation.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.