FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Route 61 Frackville / Saint Clair grade is reopened after being closed due to multiple commercial vehicles got stuck on the road.

Pennsylvania State Trooper David Boehm announced the closure on Twitter.

The Frackville/Saint Clair grade is currently closed due to multiple stuck commercial vehicles — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) February 1, 2021

Boehm says the trucks have not crashed but are disabled due to the snow.