Diocese of Scranton establishes coronavirus emergency fund

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera announced the establishment of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund in the Diocese of Scranton to help support public ministries, parishes and school families amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The diocese states that the “Coronavirus Emergency Fund” will allow individuals to financially support any parish in the Diocese, assist public ministries that operate food pantries, kitchens, and shelters, or provide emergency tuition assistance for Diocesan Catholic School families.

Catholic Human and Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton operate five food pantries in Carbondale, Hazleton, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre. It also provides hundreds of warm meals daily to people at kitchens in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and operates three homeless shelters in the area.

As the COVID-19 virus began to spread in northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania, Catholic Human and Social Services have seen a significant increase in the number of people in need of help.

During the month of March 2020, more than 1,000 individuals visited the Carbondale food pantry, which far exceeds the monthly average of 500 visitors. The diocese also states that there has also been at least a 50-percent increase in homeless individuals seeking assistance at the agency’s three shelters.

Interested donors are encouraged to make gifts to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund online at www.dioceseofscranton.org/emergencyfund.