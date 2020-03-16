Diocese of Scranton announces suspension of all public masses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The Scranton Diocese is suspending all public masses, effective immediately and until further notice.

“It deeply saddens me to take this temporary action, knowing the depth of the faith of people in the Diocese of Scranton and their desire to celebrate the Holy Eucharist on a regular basis,” Bishop Bambera said in a statement. “But with each passing day, the number of people impacted by the coronavirus continues to grow locally and it is clear that we, as a faith community, must do our part in order to help slow the spread of this disease.”

Churches part of the diocese will remain open for individual prayer but hours will be determined by pastors and coordinators. Scheduled celebrations such as weddings, baptisms and funerals will be allowed to continue but attendance will be limited to immediate family members and in accordance to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On March 12, Bishop Bambera announced the suspension of the obligation to attend Mass, which remains in effect. A private mass will still be celebrated daily and made available for viewing on the Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and online at www.dioceseofscranton.org.