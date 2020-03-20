Dinners for Kids program in need of volunteers

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Dinners For Kids program is in need of volunteers as older people are being told to stay home during the current health crisis.

With the spread of COVID-19 and the closing of the meal services at Misericordia University, the program is coming up short on workers.

Formed 11 years ago by the owners of Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville and maintained today by its current owners, the program feeds about 200 children dinner 6 days a week in the Wyoming Valley and Back Mountain. The Back Mountain meals were prepared at Misericordia until its meal service Metz closed with the university.

According to Bob Borwick, the president of the nonprofit that runs the program, they’re looking for volunteers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1pm to package and deliver the meals. At least 15 to 20 volunteers are needed immediately to help at Ollie’s.

If you’d like to volunteer, call the restaurant at (570) 288-6609 or visit dinnersforkids.com.