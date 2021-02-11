Digital Exclusive: Wolf Administration shares community resources helping older Pennsylvanians access COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Aging Robert Torres presented community-based solutions that are working to help older Pennsylvanians access the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some really don’t know where to turn for help. Getting older adults connected to vaccine providers, therefore, is really critical and really important for us,” Wolf said.

Wolf says the state’s partners are providing community support through coordination with the Department of Aging.

“By using relationships that already exist in communities all across the commonwealth, the Department of Aging can marshal its resources to provide more assistance to older adults on a local level,” Wolf said.

Torres says area agencies on aging are doing a number of things to help.

“Coordinating with their local health care providers, county governments, and emergency management agencies, providing guidance and support, assisting with scheduling, arranging transportation, offering senior centers to serve as vaccine clinics, and participating in county COVID-19 planning commissions,” Torres said.

County area agencies on aging are committed to helping older Pennsylvanians get access to the resources they need.

“If you don’t have a family or relative that can help, please feel free to call your county Area Agency on Aging, there’s 52 of them across Pennsylvania that serve the whole commonwealth and we’ll be happy to support you,” Torres said.

Older adults who have questions about vaccine availability in their community and how to make an appointment can call the Department of Health Hotline at 1-877-724-3258.