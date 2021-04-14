Digital Exclusive: Ohio man with dementia accidentally drives to Luzerne County, family discusses dementia awareness

One man's story of how serious dementia can be

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, April 5, Fred Lorenz of Lake County, Ohio took his truck to be serviced nearby. After not returning home a few hours later, his wife reported him missing.

Officer McTague of the Kingston Police Department, found him driving in the middle of the road in Kingston, about 350 miles away from his home.

  • Fred Lorenz’ car

Lorenz is diagnosed with a mild form of dementia, which caused him to get lost. He has now been reunited with his wife at home, but this is a lesson at just how serious dementia can be.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy speaks with Lorenz, his daughter Ann and a medical professional about dementia awareness and will have the story in a Digital Exclusive.

