EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton student has started a non-profit to help those in local hospice care and nursing homes. 16-year-old Grace Osbourne is the founder of Cards That Care, a organization that sends handwritten cards to enrich the daily lives of patients. Osbourne was a volunteer at Allied Services Hospice Center earlier this year.

“I was sending baked goods there. But once the pandemic hit we really couldn’t visit or do anything. So then I started writing cards to the patients. And then I realized that a lot of my friends would enjoy doing it as well, really no one was doing anything. So I thought it would be a fun project,” Osbourne said.

That project quickly expanded. Now there are 25 high school aged volunteers who write the cards.

“We don’t use patient names. Every card is generic and we just let them know…that you say your name and what school you go to and you just let the patient know you’re thinking of them and just a short nice message,” Osbourne said.

She says the cards are important to send now during the pandemic as the hospice centers and nursing homes are closed to visitors.

“I think normally seeing family is really what makes them comforted. So without having that they really don’t know that people are thinking of them. So I think that the cards are important to like really comforts them,”Osbourne said.

The volunteers send about 250 cards a month.

“I would like to get to 500 a month and I would like to you know make it more expansive and maybe grow it across Pennsylvania because right now it’s really just focused in NEPA,”

If you would like to donate to Cards That Care, you can do so by emailing Osbourne at cardsthatcarenepa@gmail.com.