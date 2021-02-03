Digital Exclusive: New Facebook page follows Wilkes-Barre City’s four-legged officers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s been one week since the launch of the Wilkes Barre City Police Department K-9 Unit Facebook page and it’s been a hit, receiving over 1000 likes.

Patrolman Joe Homza says the unit usually has demonstrations to show the canines’ skills off, but due to the pandemic those had to be canceled. But the dogs are still working hard.

“We needed to come up with a way to basically show the community that we’re still utilizing the resource that they pay for,” Homza said.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s K-9 Unit is entirely funded by donations. The Facebook page is a way to connect the community to the canine unit and show the progression of their training. Homza says the canine unit also is important because it opens lines of communication between the police and the community.

“Not a day goes by where somebody doesn’t approach me and ask me about the dog, about my job, about what he’s capable of doing, about training. Every single day I work,” Homza said.

The Facebook page has even led to a surprise for the officers. Homza says a man from Ohio named Dusty had reached out with a little history lesson.

“He researched the history of our canine unit going back to the inception in 1970. And he was able to find the names of all the dogs and handlers and their service dates and provide that to us, which was something I had no idea of until I was able to make that connection. So obviously the creation of the Facebook page has already paid off as far as I’m concerned,” Homza said.

You can find out how to donate by reaching out to the police department.