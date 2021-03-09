Digital Exclusive: New resource center for veterans in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Veterans will have a new resource center working to help them – The Patriot Resource Center.

“We realized people fall through the cracks so we decided that we would first start out trying to lift those volunteers and heros who need help up until the appropriate services could be gotten,” Diane Yoder, founder of the Jarett Yoder Foundation, said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the new center at Marywood University. The center will be spread among the 9 building campus that once housed the Scranton School for the Deaf for a century. It was bought by Marywood University. Sister Mary Persico, who is the president of the university, says they’ve been looking for the perfect buyer since. Now they’ve finally found one.

“This mission of the Yoder foundation to help people is really quite resident with the mission of Marywood University. I mean we were founded originally over a century ago to serve the under-served women of this community and they have the same mission to serve people who need their help and who need all of our help,” Persico said.

The center is run by the Jarett Yoder Foundation, which is named after Diane Yoder’s son, Jarett. He was an Apache helicopter pilot who died during a mission in Afghanistan. Now Yoder is dedicating her life to assist other veterans.

“A lot of them don’t like telling their stories, they don’t think they deserve help,” Yoder said.

There is still a lot of work to do before the center will be ready to help those in need.

“There is a lot of damage. There’s millions of dollars worth of damage. The veterans have been coming in and helping us, and some of the police departments and firefighters. We’re gonna work as a community,” Yoder said.

To donate to the non-profit, email jarettyoderfoundation23@gmail.com.