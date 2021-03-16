Digital Exclusive: Multiple fires keep first responders on high alert across the region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several unconnected fires had to be put out by fire crews across our area Monday. Eyewitness News was on the scene for many of them.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Early in the morning, a fire at the Genetti Hotel building displaced around 75 people. Luckily, no one was hurt and those displaced were able to access the building to retrieve belongings.

Later that afternoon, a grass fire which started small, spread onto the property of Bielecki Scrap & Recycling Center in Wilkes-Barre, quickly consuming materials and growing into a massive blaze. Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Hazleton.

The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department had to monitor the area throughout the night, working to put out hot spots. Internet and phone lines were down in the immediate area.

Three adults and one child were displaced after a fire at a home on Jackson Street in Edwardsville. The family was inside when flames broke out but they were able to get out unharmed.

Hanover Township firefighters came to help because other departments were tied up with the scrap yard fire in Wilkes-Barre. The wind dying down helped officials get the blaze under control.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the home on Jackson Street in Edwardsville Monday afternoon.

The Edwardsville fire was the third working fire the Kingston and Forty Fort Fire Department responded to.

Fire crews also responded to a fire in Hazle Township Monday afternoon. The second floor of a home on West Green Street was affected. There has been no word on injuries or how it started.

CARBON COUNTY

In Lansford, a horrific fire claimed the life of one man and badly injured a mother and her two children. Officials say the mother jumped from the window, holding her infant. One child jumped from the second – floor window and another was rescued.

They were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The father did not make it out of the home. Officials say he was last seen trying to make it inside to rescue the children.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Shamokin Fire Bureau responded to a first-alarm fire on E. Packer St.