Digital Exclusive: In-depth look at ‘Your Turn’: PA Dept. of Health’s newest COVID-19 vaccine tool

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health introduced a free online portal to help answer questions as to when and where people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today we’re excited to announce that we’re launching a new tool called “Your Turn” to help everyone understand where they fall in the vaccination prioritization effort,” said Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin.

Mauldin says “Your Turn” is targeted at Pennsylvanians younger than 65. It prompts you to enter the following information: county, date of birth, living status, if you work in healthcare, if you provide services for an elderly person or someone with disabilities, field of work, and any high-risk health conditions.

“If it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter your contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania,” said Mauldin.

From there, you can access an interactive map that shows locations to get the vaccine across the state and specifically in your area. Mauldin reminds users that “Your Turn” is solely used for the purpose of determining vaccine eligibility.

“It does not register you to receive a vaccine and it does not guarantee a vaccination appointment,” said Mauldin.

Lizzie Seuer and Jocelyn Aquino are first-year students at King’s College. They tell Eyewitness News they are eager to try the tool to determine when they can get the vaccine.

“I’ve been thinking about it just because I have a lot of health issues, underlying health issues,” said Seuer.

“I think it’s just probably safer if most of the college gets it, just so we can stay in school,” said Aquino.

If an individual does not have internet access or is unable to use the site, they can call 877-PA-Health and speak with a representative to determine eligibility.