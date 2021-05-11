Dickson City residents take on additional costs after flooding

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many homeowners are struggling with the unexpected costs from last week’s storm. Residents of Dickson City are looking to local leaders for disaster relief.

“Water heater, furnace, electrical, some wood damage, concrete damage in the basement, the yard, the driveway… It’s very expensive.” I’m thinking well into the double-digit thousands… At least,” said Scott Bidwell of Dickson City.

Reality is setting in for flood victims in Dickson City. Property damage in the tens of thousands of dollars… Very little covered by insurance.

“I knew flood insurance wouldn’t because we’re in a no flood zone, so we were told we didn’t need it,” Bidwell recalled.

Bidwell’s niece set up a Gofundme to help cover the cost. Danni Vee of Dickson City runs a community Facebook page and is trying to promote the Gofundmes for families like Bidwell’s.

She says some households in the neighborhood are still without heat.

“They’re cold. Some of them are cold, some of them just got their power back on,” Vee told us.

Vee says the borough’s elected officials should step in to help. Monday, borough officials told Eyewitness News the cost of damages is not enough to qualify for federal aid. They’re reaching out to state representatives and county officials to see what assistance is available.

Flood waters lifted parts of Dundaff Street, raising concerns about the creek that runs under the neighborhood.

“They want to be reassured that it’s going to be structurally sound and not affect their properties. That’s really important… That it doesn’t cause more issues down the road. What happens… the next storm?” Vee asked.