Dickson City police looking for man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot in Dickson City.
According to the Dickson City Police Department’s Facebook page, the man wearing a Yankees hat and camo left the store and got in a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck with New York registration.
Police say if you recognize this man, to call Officer Gallagher at (570) 489-3231.
