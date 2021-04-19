Dickson City police looking for man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot in Dickson City.

According to the Dickson City Police Department’s Facebook page, the man wearing a Yankees hat and camo left the store and got in a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck with New York registration.

Police say if you recognize this man, to call Officer Gallagher at (570) 489-3231.

