DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – COVID-19 testing continued today in Lackawanna County as cars lined up early to receive a test.

A testing site in Dickson City was filled to capacity this weekend during its first day of operation.

State law restricts sites to conduct a maximum of 440 people per day. You are not required to have symptoms before getting a test.

The site is located at the former K-Mart in Dickson City.