DEVELOPING: Two homes engulfed in flames in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Multiple crews are battling a fire in Scranton.

Dozens of firefighters responded to Wheeler Avenue around 5:30 Friday morning. The fire started in one home, and flames spread to a second home.

Three people were inside one of the homes at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely. The other home was vacant.

The cold weather is causing problems for firefighters, as they deal with icy conditions. One first responder fell on ice behind the home.

Roads are closed near Wheeler Avenue in Scranton.

Fire investigators are on-scene, working to determine what caused the fire.

