DEVELOPING: State Police investigating standoff in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): State Police shutdown Frailey Road in Jackson Township, Monroe County while investigating a standoff.

Troopers were called to the scene at 3:30am, and additional manpower was called-in at 6:00am.

The road was closed for about five hours Thursday morning, but has since reopened. No one was injured. There’s no word if anyone was taken into custody.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, and will continue to bring you update as more information become available.