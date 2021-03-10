Dept. of Labor and Industry adds 500 call center employees to assist Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has added at least 500 new customer service representatives, making it easier for Pennsylvania residents to reach the department for questions or assistance.

“To the individuals on unemployment programs who’ve struggled to reach one of our customer service representatives, we’ve not only heard you – we listened,” said L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “Adding at least 500 new customer service representatives accomplishes two important goals. It will make it easier for people to reach us via phone and will enable more experienced staff to focus solely on resolving and processing claims.”

The new representatives will be trained to answer calls, collect information and build claimant inquires by June. Between 50 and 100 new customer service team leaders will be added.

In addition, a customer service tracking portal that will assign ticket numbers to claimants and let people know their “place in line” is also being implemented.

L&I officials say they are prepared to hire up to 1,000 new staff. Interested job seekers can apply by contacting their local PA CareerLink office.

According to a press release, the total cost of the improvements will not exceed $58.6 million and will be paid for primarily using federal funding.