Department of Health working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Milton nursing home

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Human Services say they are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“First and foremost, our shared goal is to protect the residents and staff at the facility – and all long-term care facilities in the commonwealth – as we battle COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in a statement. “Today, the Department of Health took another step to help Milton by placing a temporary manager at the facility to ensure proper infection control procedures are being followed and that the operators of the facility are doing their job to protect residents and staff. Keeping this virus out of nursing homes is on all of us, and we must all do our part – starting with wearing a mask when we are around other people.”

Officials from the state administration say they have been in contact with the center, performed visits and provided personal protective equipment, as well as staffing throughout the outbreak.

The Pennsylvania National Guard sent out a team on Thursday to Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to conduct an assessment and provide training and testing. A second team will be sent Friday to provide staffing over the following five days.

A temporary manager, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, has also been appointed by the Department of Health after they found deficiencies at the Milton facility. The manager will remain in place until the Department of Health deems it no longer necessary.

The department will pay for the fees associated with management from the state’s civil fund but Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will remain responsible for all expenses of maintaining and operating the facility.