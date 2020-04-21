Department of Health tests 77 on second active day of Mohegan Sun Arena testing site

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says 77 patients were tested at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Tuesday.

Beginning on Tuesday, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to test northeastern Pennsylvania residents who are symptomatic and either over 65, a first responder or a health care worker.

Registration is required one day in advance and can be found on the Department of Health’s website, health.pa.gov. Appointments are capped at 200 per day. No onsite registration is available.

So far, 126 individuals have been tested at the site.