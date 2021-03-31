Department of Agriculture funds hemp market projects

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is funding three projects aimed at increasing awareness of hemp and hemp products as well as increase the market for hemp growers in the state.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that $157,735 in state funding will go towards the projects. The money is coming from the Hemp Promotional Grant Program which began earlier in the year and reimburses up to half of eligibile project costs that occur between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

“Hemp is an opportunity to revolutionize the norm for everything from agricultural conservation practices to home building,” said Redding. “But for the revolution to take hold and make a lasting impact, we need programs that raise awareness and educate growers, processors, and consumers alike. It’s the purpose of this grant opportunity and the projects we’ve funded.”

Don Services in Lawrence County will be receiving the largest chunk of funding with $109,000 going towards going towards their Project PA Hemp Home. This project aims to let farmers and builders in the region know about the potential economic impact of industrial hemp and how they can put the plant to use.

Team Pennsylvania in Dauphin County will be receiving $32,095 for their efforts to connect hemp farmers, processors, industry experts and those in supporting industries. Another $16,640 will be awards to the Urban Affairs Coalition All Together Now PA in Philadelphia county. They offer hemp education and promotional events.

The Department of Agriculture says this investment is important because of the economic impact hemp can have. The crop was grown throughout the state and country but became regulated with marijuana even though it has a much lower concentration of THC. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill and a Pilot Research Program, farmers can grow hemp for commercial purposes.