DEP issues compliance order to Nicholas Meat

According to the order, Nicholas Meat was continuing their disposal of food processing residual (FPR), or animal byproduct, by spreading them on snow-covered fields. The process is normally allowed by the DEP, however, regulations prohibit the practice on fields covered with snow.
The compliance order from the DEP does not state Nicholas Meat needs to close.
“Nicholas Meat LLC, a family-owned business, has no alternative but to temporarily shut down its plant operations at the end of the day Tuesday, Feb. 23, because of a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) compliance order issued with little warning and no explanation,” the press release states.
According to the DEP, part of the manual prepared for Nicholas Meat states specifically “field application of FPRs is not allowed on snow-covered ground.”
An earlier I-Team investigation revealed a number of complaints issued to DEP against Nicholas Meat including claims the company was over-using their right to land application. The new order was issued February 9, days after publication.