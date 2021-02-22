DEP issues compliance order to Nicholas Meat

LOGANTON , CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued an order to Nicholas Meat which enforces their compliance with waste management rules.

According to the order, Nicholas Meat was continuing their disposal of food processing residual (FPR), or animal byproduct, by spreading them on snow-covered fields. The process is normally allowed by the DEP, however, regulations prohibit the practice on fields covered with snow.

The DEP compliance order says an investigator witnessed the company spreading animal byproduct on snow-covered fields on February 8 and ordered the company into compliance by the next day. That violation was reported just days after an I-Team investigation detailing a history of complaints against the company for how it manages the disposal of animal byproducts.

Read DEP Compliance Order

Read Nicholas Meat Statement

The order issued by the DEP states that Nicholas Meat must “immediately cease land application of FPR to snow – covered field.” However, a press release by Nicholas Meat says this was “issued with little warning and no explanation” and will force the temporary closure of the plant.

The compliance order from the DEP does not state Nicholas Meat needs to close.

“Nicholas Meat LLC, a family-owned business, has no alternative but to temporarily shut down its plant operations at the end of the day Tuesday, Feb. 23, because of a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) compliance order issued with little warning and no explanation,” the press release states.

The DEP order cites violation of 25 PA Code 287.101(b) (2) as reason for the complaint. This code states that “the Department will prepare a manual for the management of food processing waste which identifies best management practices and may approve additional best management practices on a case-by-case basis. If a person fails to implement best management practices for food processing waste, the Department may require compliance with the land application, composting and storage operating requirement.”

According to the DEP, part of the manual prepared for Nicholas Meat states specifically “field application of FPRs is not allowed on snow-covered ground.”

“Unless something changes, we’ll be forced to temporarily shut down the plant Tuesday until improved weather conditions permit us to spread FPR and reopen our plant,” Brian Miller, Director of Sustainability at Nicholas Meat said in the s tatement. “We want to work with the DEP on a solution that’s good for everyone – our employees, customers, farmers and the community.”

Eyewitness News has contacted the DEP for an official statement that is forthcoming, pending review.

An earlier I-Team investigation revealed a number of complaints issued to DEP against Nicholas Meat including claims the company was over-using their right to land application. The new order was issued February 9, days after publication.