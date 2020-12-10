Dead, live animals prevent responders from helping Harford Twp. resident

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dozens of animals including 20 live cats, three live dogs, three dead cats and a dead opossum were discovered inside a Harford Township home — so filthy that responders couldn’t get inside to help the resident, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Officials say they responded to a home on School Street in Harford Township, Susquehanna County to render aid to a resident back in November. However, when they arrived they found the premises covered in feces, urine and filth. The conditions were so horrendous that the responding fire company declared the scene ‘hazmat’.

One of the residents, 66-year-old Barbara Leon was found to be the owner of the animals. Leon signed the animals over to a local care and advocacy facility.

The animals were not vaccinated and dogs were not licensed. Some of them were found to be suffering from untreated diseases. They were taken into the care of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Leon was charged with animal cruelty, failure to properly dispose of carcasses, failure to vaccinate and failure to license dogs.