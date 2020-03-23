DCNR extends closure of state park and forest facilities, open spaces remain accessible

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced Monday the closure of all facilities at state parks and forests in Pennsylvania until April 30. Trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas as well as other open spaces will remain accessible.

The closure will affect the state’s 121 parks and 20 forest districts. While hiking is still permitted, campground and all overnight accommodations are closed. Anyone with reservations for dates prior to the re-opening will be contacted and issued a full refund.

“During the past week we’ve seen many people hiking trails and heading to the outdoors as a way to get exercise and relieve stress,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said in a statement. “We remind everyone that it’s OK to go outside, but we should still be practicing social distancing to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.“

“This means we should spread out for outdoor activities – if you visit a public place and the parking lot or trailhead is crowded, try another spot, or head back to your neighborhood to take a walk if that’s possible,” Dunn said.

Closed DCNR facilities include:

Park and forest offices and visitor centers

Restrooms

Campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations

All reservable facilities

Public programs, events, and trainings are canceled through April 30

Visitors can help keep state parks and forest lands safe and clean by following these practices:

Avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads

Use the bathroom before you visit

Bring a bag and carry out your trash

Clean up after pets

Avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury, as there is limited staff to assist

To help avoid exposure to COVID-19 and still enjoy the outdoors: