Day two: search and rescue for missing Lackawanna County man

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s the 2nd day of the large-scale search for Ronald Nicholasat Brady’s Lake.

Police say there were two sightings of him at this location. On Monday he was seen walking on the dam with Cole and at 2 pm on Tuesday he was seen walking the Brady’s Lake Road.

The person who saw Nicholas said he was wearing a blue hoodie/jacket, and a grey baseball cap. His daughter confirms Nicholas has clothing of that description, saying the cap could be an Eagles cap. His daughter says he could be disoriented.





Nicholas’ daughter, Sandra Snyder, looked at the pickup truck with police today and determined nothing was out of the ordinary.

Authorities are hopeful that Nicholas is alive, saying he has access to water and the weather has not been too bad.

Today’s search is a multi-jurisdictional search consisting of local law enforcement, fire departments, and rescue teams, and the game commission all acting as one.

Officials are coming from Monroe, Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Carbon County to assist.

Brady’s Lake is a 2700 acre area of woods so it will take time and effort.

