BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s a hometown rally in Bloomsburg as Dave McCormick returns to hold a campaign rally at his old high school.

Dozens of supporters turned out at Bloomsburg High School for Dave McCormick on Monday. Mccormick is a Republican candidate currently running for the open Senate seat left by Pat Toomey. Republicans hope to hold this senate seat come November.

McCormick’s campaign has brought out all the stops in Northeastern and Central PA several times over the past week. He has had rallies in Plains, Wilkes-Barre township, and his hometown last week, and now Bloomsburg today.

Here’s what McCormick had to say about being back at his alma mater tonight, “I’m running for the senate because I think the country is going in the wrong direction and to be here reminds me of how great our country is and how great it was to grow up in Bloomsburg.” He continues, “The Pennsylvania values I learned here, everything I think is important in America, I saw firsthand growing up in Bloomsburg.”



McCormick is the only front-runner who grew up in PA, he served as a paratrooper in the gulf war, and he’s also a businessman. McCormick is neck and neck with Oz and Barnette in the polls at this moment.

This is just one of three “Election eve rallies” McCormick’s holding across the commonwealth today ahead of tomorrow’s primary election. He’s now headed to a rally in the Pittsburgh area.