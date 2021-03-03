Data shows extent of impact telework has on employees

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Thousands of Pennsylvanians continue to work from home during the pandemic, and a recent survey shows just what impact telework is having on employees.

Long story short, there’s a lot to analyze, and what the data shows is that many people have done their best to adapt to a modern office.

63% of those surveyed say they have been required to work from home for almost a year. The survey, published and conducted by Bucknell’s University’s Freeman College of Management, takes a looks at the many facets of the ‘modern office.’

Management Professor Eddy Ng says that one of the main takeaways is that people over the age of 40 would like to keep working from home.

The largest sample size of research comes from Millenials who, at this point, are juggling raising young families, caring for older relatives, and an atypical ‘9-5’ grind that looks very different from this time last year.

“Even though they were the most tech-savvy of anybody, you know, who would be best suited for technology and change and you know using new, new rollouts? There will be the ones. And yet they are the ones that want to go back to work in person.” Ng said.

The research data also tells us the majority of those working from home are working in some form of information and communication technology.

Ng tells us that many of them have had some form of formal and tech support from their companies.

But the burnout of doing everything from home is proving to be a growing challenge for many.

As time moves on, COVID-19 or not, we’ll be seeing more and more work from home models in what Ng calls ‘the remote economy’.

The challenge now becomes, how are companies going to aid employees in their work/life balance? We’ll have more coming up on that on later editions of Eyewitness news with reporter Kevin Hayes.