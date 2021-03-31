Dallas restaurant owners plead guilty to federal tax evasion charges

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The co-owners of a Dallas Italian restaurant pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Andrea Tomasino, 70, and Guiseppe Tomasino, 44, who jointly own Tomasino’s Restaurants Italiano admitted to failing to collect and pay required federal payroll taxes.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brander, Andrea and Guiseppe were responsible for collecting payroll tax and paying the IRS but did not do so starting from the first quarter of 2014 and continuing through the first quarter of 2019. This resulted in a total amount of $95,710 in taxes not being paid.

Both Andrea and Guiseppe face a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release, and a fine.