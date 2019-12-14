Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

DA: Police justified in shooting, killing abduction suspect

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
Nanticoke Police_8046509910118254028

(AP) – A prosecutor says police were justified in shooting to death a suspect in the abduction of a teenage girl following a manhunt in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County’s district attorney said Friday that 20-year-old Jordan Oliver “continuously indicated he had a firearm” and threatened to shoot the 15-year-old victim before he was shot Dec. 1.

Officials say no firearm was found on Oliver.

State police say local officers had responded to Nanticoke High School on a report that Oliver had a knife to the victim’s throat, but he sprayed Mace on the officers and fled in their vehicle with the girl.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos