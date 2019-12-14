DA: Police justified in shooting, killing abduction suspect

(AP) – A prosecutor says police were justified in shooting to death a suspect in the abduction of a teenage girl following a manhunt in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County’s district attorney said Friday that 20-year-old Jordan Oliver “continuously indicated he had a firearm” and threatened to shoot the 15-year-old victim before he was shot Dec. 1.

Officials say no firearm was found on Oliver.

State police say local officers had responded to Nanticoke High School on a report that Oliver had a knife to the victim’s throat, but he sprayed Mace on the officers and fled in their vehicle with the girl.