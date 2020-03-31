CVS Caremark employee in Hanover Township tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An employee of the CVS Caremark site in Hanover Township has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company has confirmed.

“We notified the employees who work at this site about what happened and the steps we have taken to ensure their safety,” Mike DeAngelis, Senior Director of Corporate Communications told Eyewitness News.

The company was notified about the positive result on Sunday, March 29. They say the site has since been disinfected following CDC guidelines. The employee and potentially exposed co-workers were placed under a 14-day quarantine and given paid leave.

The facility is not open to the public and DeAngelis says there is no impact on patients.