Current PennDOT road restrictions

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has placed restrictions into effect on some of the major roadways in our area.

This list will be updated as new restricitons come in or are lifted. You can check 511pa.com for the latest in road information.

Below are the current restrictions in place:

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane the following interstates as of 3:30 AM: