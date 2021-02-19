Current PennDOT restrictions 02/19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Federation of Teachers President Rosemary Boland issued a statement after receiving criticism for comments regarding the local community of color.

"We cannot tell you how much we are impacted by this disease. Apparently, people think that it is never trasmitted, or sometimes transmitted or less transmitted by students. The problem is our community, the Scranton community, as has been acknowleged just a little bit ago. We have heard from families who are under-served by the medical community, nobody thinks about them. Our black children, our brown children, immigrant children, we don't know who in their family has had COVID, we don't know if they've been vaccinated, we don't know any of that because no one has documentation of that part of our population. And that's a huge issue right now not just in Scranton, Pennsylvania but in the United States of America. Nobody is paying attention to the data. I learned tonight that everyone is looking at research. research is wonderful, it's great but does it relate to our Scranton school district," Boland said during a school board meeting Wednesday.