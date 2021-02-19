Current PennDOT restrictions 02/19

(WBRE/WYOU) – Below are the current road restrictions from PennDOT, we will update this list when new restrictions are put into place and/or when they expire.
For the latest road conditions, please visit 511pa.com .
PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane the following interstates as of 11:45 PM:
- Interstate 81 beginning at the I-80 junction in Luzerne County to the NY border
- The entire length of Interstate 84
- The entire length of Interstate 380