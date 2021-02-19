Current PennDOT restrictions 02/19

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) – Below are the current road restrictions from PennDOT, we will update this list when new restrictions are put into place and/or when they expire.

For the latest road conditions, please visit 511pa.com .

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane the following interstates as of 11:45 PM:

  • Interstate 81 beginning at the I-80 junction in Luzerne County to the NY border
  • The entire length of Interstate 84
  • The entire length of Interstate 380

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos