Critical rest areas to re-open for truck drivers

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tuesday night at midnight all PennDot rest areas were closed to the public but on Thursday, some re-opened to truck drivers.

The decision to close the rest areas was made as the Wolf administration continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but it left truckers pulling off to the side of the highway to sleep. To address this safety concern, PennDot found 13 of the 30 rest stops that are in critical locations that are now re-opening.

Each stop location will have 5 portable toilets available to truck drivers which are cleaned once a day. Electronic signs by each of the 13 locations notify drivers which stops are open.

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, PennDot does not plan to open the indoor facilities due to staff availability to keep the facilities properly cleaned and sanitized.

Locally, Interstate 80 Montour County and Interstate 81 Luzerne county are opened. Others open across PA are, Interstate 79 Crawford County and Allegheny. Interstate 80 Venango and Center County and interstate 81 Cumberland County.

The department plans to keep evaluating to determine if any other rest areas can be re-opened.