Woman taken to hospital after being rescued at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Rescue crews responded to Ricketts Glen State Park after a hiker fell and needed to be rescued, according to responding officials.

Reports of the fall came in just before 3:00 p.m. First responders from Kunkle, Mildred, Sweet Valley and Fairmount Township were on scene at the staging area.

We are told at around 5:00 p.m., the woman was brought to the staging area and taken to the hospital with an ankle injury. She had fallen and could not walk out of the park on her own.

Officials on scene tell us this is the third fall this week.