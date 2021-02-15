Crews respond to second story fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews responded to a house fire on the corner of Scott Street and George Street in Wilkes-Barre just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.





Those on the scene say the fire was on the second floor of the home.

The Red Cross tells Eyewitness News there are five units inside of the home, with more than a dozen living in the building. Fourteen of those residents are displaced. The Parsons Primitive Methodist Church is opening their door to residents.

There is no word yet on any injuries or cause of the fire, the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.