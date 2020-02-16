Crews putting out remnants of Catawissa fire

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews remain on scene to finish putting out a fire that destroyed a commercial building in Catawissa.

The fire broke out around 6:20 PM on Saturday night at the Melick Aquafeed mill and warehouse on South 1st Street, firefighters were quick to respond to the scene.

Deputy Fire Chief Louie Richendrfer told Eyewitness News that the fire started on the third floor of the building and worked its way down. Though explosions were reported, no evidence of such was found.

Roughly 100 firefighters and other emergency crews were on scene to battle the blaze.

Two people who were working at the time were able to evacuate safely and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Sources say that roughly 16-20 workers are affected by this fire.