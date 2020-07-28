Crews investigating fire at Middle Smithfield Township campground

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Several crews were called to a campground in Monroe County for a fire Tuesday morning.

Dozens of crews are still on scene and the fire is still smoldering.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that crews were called to Timothy Lake Campground just before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The building on the property known as the “clubhouse” caught fire. The building is now destroyed.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and there are no injuries to report at this time.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused this fire.

Eyewitness News reached out to the property manager for a comment and have not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is obtained.