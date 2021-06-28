Crews in Berwick battle flames, high temperatures

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Crews battled a house fire and high temperatures Monday morning when a blaze broke out in Berwick.

According to Berwick Fire Chief Randy Remphrey, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Orange Street around 9:15 a.m.

One apartment in the building was destroyed, 7 others sustained smoke and water damage. It is unknown how many people are displaced. No one was injured.

Mutual aid from surrounding areas had to be called in to assist due to the high temperatures while crews fought the fire.