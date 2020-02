COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on the scene in Coaldale, Schuylkill County where a reported former church has caught fire.

The fire broke out around 5:45 PM on the 200 block of First Street, and was upgraded to a second alarm fire by 6:15.

As of 6:20 PM crews are still on scene, battling the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Eyewitness News will have more information on this as it becomes available.