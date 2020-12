NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews were on scene early Friday morning in Nanticoke battling a two-alarm fire.

The fire broke out around 2 am on Ridge Street at a double block home.

The owner managed to get out safely, however, several animals are still unaccounted for.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.