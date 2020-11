KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Multiple fire crews responded to a fire behind a residence in Kingston Friday Morning.

Two sheds behind a home on the 90 block of Ridge Street caught fire, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries and fire crews remain on scene.

The Kingston Fire Department first responded to the scene, later joined by fire personnel from Edwardsville, Shavertown, and Northmoreland, among others.