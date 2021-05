MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple fire crews are currently battling a fire in Mount Carmel.



Images Courtesy of Don Scicchitano

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in the 200 block of South Poplar Street in the borough.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured.





Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest information when it is available.