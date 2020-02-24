Crews battling fire in Delaware Water Gap

Video courtesy of Tamara Baxter and Courtney Davis

UPDATE: A press conference will be held at 8:30 AM for an update on the status of the fire.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, WARREN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Federal and state firefighters are fighting a large fire on the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

According to New Jersey state police, the fire was reported around 6:30 PM on Sunday. Ground and air crews are being utilized in combating the blaze.

A press release by the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area says the fire is on Mt. Tammany, off of the Red Dot Trail on the New Jersey side of Delaware Water Gap.

They ask that visitors avoid the area for their own safety.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

