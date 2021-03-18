One critically injured from fire in Luzerne County

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is critically injured after flames erupted out of a home in Luzerne County on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called around 6:35 am to North Market Street in Glen Lyon for a residential fire.

One female resident was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire crews on scene tell us that at least six people have been displaced.

There has been no word on what started the fire at this time.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as we get it.