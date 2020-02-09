Crews battle fire in Scranton

UPDATE: Per the Deputy Fire Chief, the fire is currently under control. A total of eight people have been displaced with two having been transported to the hospital.

No word on the severity of the injuries suffered.

The home has been deemed a total loss.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on scene at the 200 block of Putnam Street where a large house fire is being put out.

The fire started around 8:30 AM Sunday morning.

It is reported that at least one person is injured and one more is unaccounted for.

The red cross is on the scene to help those affected.

There has been no word yet on what started the fire.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.