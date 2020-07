SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on scene fighting a fire in Scranton.

The fire broke out around 10:15 AM, Saturday morning on the 1800 block of Price Street.

Eyewitness News has been told that the building was vacant and nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as it becomes available.