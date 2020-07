EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on scene at a fire in Monroe County Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:45 AM for a fire at Tony’s Pizza on East Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.

Three apartments above Tony’s Pizza and another business were impacted by the fire.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it with more information as it becomes available.